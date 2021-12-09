STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

 Actor Rahman to make Bollywood debut in Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Ganapath'

Rahman's Bollywood debut is directed by Vikas Bahl who has helmed films like Queen and Shandaar and bankrolled the critically-acclaimed movies, Masaan and Udta Punjab.

Published: 09th December 2021 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Rahman, Vikas Bahl and Tiger Shroff (Photo |Twitter)

Rahman, Vikas Bahl and Tiger Shroff (Photo |Twitter)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Actor Rahman, who works predominantly in South Indian films, is all set to mark his entry in Bollywood alongside action hero Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in Vikas Bahl's Ganapath Part-1.

Rahman has supposedly undergone training in the language, extensive script reading and make-up tests for three months before working in the film.

Rahman says that he couldn't have asked for a better debut in Bollywood.

"The crew of Ganapath treated me with the utmost respect and working with Tiger and Kriti was quite an experience. Contrary to usual rumours, there was no partiality based on language on the sets. We had a great time shooting together," he said.

Rahman is also said to be a part of the sequel of the movie - Ganapath Part -II. Simultaneously, he has been working in projects like Mani Ratnam's big-budget Ponniyin Selvan, being shot in two parts, Jayam Ravi's Jana Gana Mana and Vishal's Thupparivalan 2.

Rahman is said to have worked in over 150 films ever since his debut in Malayalam in 1983. He had won a Kerala State Government award for his debut role.

Recently, he has been seen in movies like Mumbai Police, Dhruvangal Pathinaru and a Virus, based on the Nipah outbreak in Kerala.

A report said that Rahman was given the role after Amitabh Bachchan couldn't take it up.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganapath Actor Rahman Vikas Bahl
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp