 Actor Rahman to make Bollywood debut in Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Ganapath'

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Actor Rahman, who works predominantly in South Indian films, is all set to mark his entry in Bollywood alongside action hero Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in Vikas Bahl's Ganapath Part-1.

Rahman has supposedly undergone training in the language, extensive script reading and make-up tests for three months before working in the film.

Rahman says that he couldn't have asked for a better debut in Bollywood.

"The crew of Ganapath treated me with the utmost respect and working with Tiger and Kriti was quite an experience. Contrary to usual rumours, there was no partiality based on language on the sets. We had a great time shooting together," he said.

Rahman is also said to be a part of the sequel of the movie - Ganapath Part -II. Simultaneously, he has been working in projects like Mani Ratnam's big-budget Ponniyin Selvan, being shot in two parts, Jayam Ravi's Jana Gana Mana and Vishal's Thupparivalan 2.

Rahman is said to have worked in over 150 films ever since his debut in Malayalam in 1983. He had won a Kerala State Government award for his debut role.

Recently, he has been seen in movies like Mumbai Police, Dhruvangal Pathinaru and a Virus, based on the Nipah outbreak in Kerala.

A report said that Rahman was given the role after Amitabh Bachchan couldn't take it up.