STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Anushka Sharma confirms Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif will be her new neighbours

Anushka, who has worked with Katrina in 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan', took to her Instagram story and shared Katrina's Insta post with the picture of the couple.

Published: 10th December 2021 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma

By IANS

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot on Thursday in Rajasthan, will soon shift in to a new plush apartment in Mumbai's Juhu area, where actress Anushka Sharma and former team India skipper, Virat Kohli will be their neighbours.

As the entire Bollywood poured their best wishes in for the newly wed couple, Anushka too, congratulated the couple and confirmed that they will indeed be the neighbours.

Anushka, who has worked with Katrina in 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan', took to her Instagram story and shared Katrina's Insta post with the picture of the couple.

Anushka wrote in the caption: "Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding."

She continued in the caption: "Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds," as she tagged both Vicky and Katrina in the story.

Vicky and Katrina have rented a sea-facing apartment, the security deposit of which as per sources is close to Rs 1.75 crore and the rent is around Rs 8 lakhs per month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anushka Sharma Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp