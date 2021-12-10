'I now have a brother': Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle as she welcomes Vicky Kaushal to her multi-talented family

By IANS

MUMBAI: Even as Sunny Kaushal welcomed his sister-in-law ('Parjai ji') to the Kaushal family, Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle took to Instagram to roll out the red carpet for Vicky.

"Yesterday I gained a brother," she wrote in her Instagram caption. "Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn't be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world for ever and ever and ever."

Vicky's family has been in the industry (his father Sham Kaushal was a well-known stunt director), but Katrina's "crazy family" is remarkable in the diversity of professions the mother and the siblings pursue.

Her mother, Suzanne Turquotte, started out as a lawyer, but she moved towards charitable causes and started working as a teacher trainer based out of Mount View School, Madurai, in 2015. Her first husband, Ronald Turquotte, according to Isabelle Kaif's IMDB biography, has remarried and settled in Montreal, Canada.

If Suzanne Turquotte's choice of profession seems extraordinary, hold your breath for Melissa Turquotte Roberts, who's an accomplished mathematician.

When she graduated from the Imperial College, London, Melissa was awarded the prestigious Laing O'Rourke Award for Best Mathematics Student. She won the award for finding a new solution to a partial differential equation that models the behaviour of shallow water waves.

Now, that's one problem no Bollywood hero would be able to crack.

Stephanie Turquotte is Katrina's oldest sister and is known to be an extremely private person. Christine is a homemaker married to Nat Spencer. Natacha Turquotte O'Gorman is a jewellery designer married to Mike O'Gorman.

Isabelle, the author of the loving Instagram post and social media star, is an actor who has worked in "Dr Cabbie" opposite Kunal Nayyar and was most recently seen with Sooraj Pancholi in "Dance With Me".

Sonia Lee Turquotte, Katrina's youngest sibling, is a photographer and designer and has studied Graphic Design at the University for Creative Arts at Surrey, UK. And Katrina's only brother Sebastien is a bespoke furniture designer who also has a blog where he shares his creativity with the world.