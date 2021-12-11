'Birthday Pawri' fame Arradhya Maan all set to announce multiple projects

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Actor Arradhya Maan became a household name last year with back to back hit music videos. He featured in the song 'Birthday Pawri' which became an instant chartbuster. Since then, Maan has been involved in various projects.

When asked about future goals as an actor, Maan said that he aims to experiment with various genres and does not want to be tied down as someone who can only play specific roles and characters.

What many people may not know about Maan is the fact that before he made his debut as an actor, he worked as a businessman and producer. He has co-produced movies like ‘Ujda Chaman’ and was the associate producer for ‘Khuda Haafiz’.

Arradhya always dreamed of being on the silver screen. His Instagram account is currently at 300k followers and has multiple fan accounts dedicated to him.

Some other projects he has been a part of include songs like 'Tu Lagdi Ferrari', 'Tera Hoon Na' and 'Holi Rangili Holi'.

You can follow him on instagram - arradhyamaanofficial