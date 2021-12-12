STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hrithik Roshan lauds 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', pens heartfelt praises for cast and director

The movie is a modern-day love story that features Ayushmann portraying the role of a cross-functional athlete, while Vaani essays the role of a transgender character.

Published: 12th December 2021 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Poster (L), Hrithik Roshan (R) (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has called "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" a film that made him "cry and laugh." He also penned appreciation notes for as well as his co-star Vaani Kapoor and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor.

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Sunday, the 'War' actor shared the film's poster on his Story and wrote, "If you haven't seen it, please don't miss this one! One of the finest movies I have EVER seen! Mind is blown! Congrats to the entire team!!"

He also took to his Twitter handle and shared special notes for Abhishek, Ayushmann, and Vaani, appreciating them for their good work in the movie.

ALSO READ | Made 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' as an ally of trans community: Abhishek Kapoor

For Ayushmann, he wrote, "You are one of the finest actors of Indian cinema my friend!! It's been a long time since I got inspired like this. Love it when it happens! Thanks for inspiring me with this one! Extraordinary you are! Huge congrats! Big jhappi  #ChandigarhKareAashiqui."

In another tweet, Hrithik shared, "My dear dear Vaani! You were the heart and soul of #ChandigarhKareAshiqui ufff you are too too good! Talent like yours is rare and special. You were nothing less than brilliant! So real and strong yet vulnerable. I'm a fan! Love you. Now go celebrate!!"

For the director of 'ChandigarhKareAashiqui', Abhishek Kapoor, Hrithik tweeted, "Dear Gattu. What I saw in #ChandigarhKareAashiqui was your heart and goodness mixed with an incredible sense of commercial entertainment. I cried and laughed and had goose flesh. What else does a film need to do! Well done my friend! Come, let's celebrate !!"

The movie is a modern-day love story that features Ayushmann portraying the role of a cross-functional athlete, while Vaani essays the role of a transgender character. "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui", which was released on December 10, has been produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series in collaboration with Pragya Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures.

Meanwhile, Hrithik, on the work front is busy shooting for the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit "Vikram Vedha", which will also star Saif Ali Khan.

He will also be seen in his much-awaited action movie "Fighter" which is being directed by Siddharth Anand. Touted as India's first ariel action franchise, "Fighter" also features Deepika Padukone.

