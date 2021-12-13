STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wraps shoot of Citadel

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has wrapped up filming her upcoming Amazon Studios series, Citadel.

Published: 13th December 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has wrapped up filming her upcoming Amazon Studios series, Citadel. Backed by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, Citadel is a multi-series franchise that stars Richard Madden, and Danish actor Roland Moller.

The actor took to her social media handles to share pictures with the cast and crew of the show from London. Priyanka wrote, “It’s a wrap on #Citadel Phew... A whole year of doing the most intense work during the most intense time. It could not have been possible without this incredible lot of people. Some you see here, some you don’t. It’s been hard but when you all see it... It will be worth it! Onwards and upwards.”

The franchise with local productions is being made in Italy, India, and Mexico. The Indian series will be developed by director-duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Meanwhile, Priyanka will next be seen in Keanu Reeves-lead The Matrix Resurrections, which is slated to hit the cinemas on December 22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra Jonas Citadel Amazon Studios Keanu Reeves Priyanka Matrix
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp