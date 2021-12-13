Priyanka Chopra Jonas wraps shoot of Citadel

By Express News Service

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has wrapped up filming her upcoming Amazon Studios series, Citadel. Backed by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, Citadel is a multi-series franchise that stars Richard Madden, and Danish actor Roland Moller.

The actor took to her social media handles to share pictures with the cast and crew of the show from London. Priyanka wrote, “It’s a wrap on #Citadel Phew... A whole year of doing the most intense work during the most intense time. It could not have been possible without this incredible lot of people. Some you see here, some you don’t. It’s been hard but when you all see it... It will be worth it! Onwards and upwards.”

The franchise with local productions is being made in Italy, India, and Mexico. The Indian series will be developed by director-duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Meanwhile, Priyanka will next be seen in Keanu Reeves-lead The Matrix Resurrections, which is slated to hit the cinemas on December 22.