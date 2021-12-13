STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
You make us so proud: Lara Dutta congratulates Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

After learning about Harnaaz's victory, Lara Dutta immediately took to her Twitter handle to send best wishes to Miss Universe 2021.

Published: 13th December 2021 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

India's Harnaaz Sandhu participates in the evening gown stage of the 70th Miss Universe pageant in Eilat, Israel.

India's Harnaaz Sandhu participates in the evening gown stage of the 70th Miss Universe pageant in Eilat, Israel. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

EILAT: It is a big day for India as our country's Harnaaz Sandhu has won the Miss Universe beauty pageant for the year 2021. She brought home the crown after a gap of 21 long years.

The last title was won by Lara Dutta in 2000.

After learning about Harnaaz's victory, Lara immediately took to her Twitter handle to send best wishes to Miss Universe 2021.

"Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 !!!! Welcome to the club!!! We've waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!! @MissDivaOrg @MissUniverse," Lara tweeted.

Harnaaz, 21, defeated contestants from 79 countries to bring home the title. The 70th Miss Universe 21 was held in Eilat, Israel.

Harnaaz, who belongs to Chandigarh, Punjab, has previously bagged numerous pageant titles including LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019.

She will also star in Punjabi films like 'Yaara Diyan Poo Baran' and 'Bai Ji Kuttange'. 

