STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Actor Sonu Sood appears in court as witness in 2014 firing at producer's home

The prosecution has claimed a conspiracy was hatched to target Morani over overseas promotion rights of the Hindi film.

Published: 14th December 2021 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Tuesday appeared as a witness before a special MCOCA court here in a case pertaining to firing at producer Karim Morani's bungalow in 2014, and said he had received a threat call from gangster Ravi Pujari asking him not to participate in promotion of the film 'Happy New Year'.

According to police, the firing was carried out by members of the Ravi Pujari gang.

The prosecution has claimed a conspiracy was hatched to target Morani over overseas promotion rights of the Hindi film.

Besides Sood, the 2014 film also starred Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

According to special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat, the actor fully supported the prosecution case and recording of his evidence was completed on Tuesday before the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court, which is hearing the case.

During his deposition, Sood told the court that in 2014, he had received a threat call from Pujari, asking him not to participate in promotion of 'Happy New Year'.

The 48-year-old actor said he got to know from media reports that there was a firing at Morani's home in Mumbai.

As per the prosecution, Pujari was targeting 'Happy New Year' cast and crew ever since Morani turned down his demands to give the gangster the overseas promotion rights of the film.

PTI AVI RSY RSY 12141945 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sonu Sood MCOCA court Karim Morani Ravi Pujari
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp