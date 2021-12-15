STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anurag Kashyap teases new project with Kriti Sanon, Nikhil Dwivedi

Published: 15th December 2021 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, on Wednesday, teased a new project starring Kriti Sanon and producer-actor Nikhil Dwivedi.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director shared a black and white picture featuring himself working on a script in his office.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Yet another script .. another film .. @nikhildwivedi25 @kritisanon starting soon .."

Nikhil also re-shared Anurag's post and wrote, "Marketing teams be damned!! None of us had any inkling that this announcement will be made the old-fashioned way at 4 am this morning with none of the stakeholders having any whiff of it."

Although the movie name and other details about the project were not revealed, going by the earlier reports, Kriti who was enjoying the success of her film 'Mimi' was spotted with Anurag outside Nikhil Dwivedi's office in Mumbai in the month of October.

At that time rumours were that the trio is working on making a remake of 'Kill Bill'-- American martial arts film written and directed by Quentin Tarantino starring Uma Thurman in the lead role.

