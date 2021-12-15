Brahmastra motion poster to be released on Wednesday

By Express News Service

The motion poster of the upcoming superhero-fantasy Brahmastra is all set to release tomorrow. The film is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Karan Johar, who produces the film through his Dharma Productions, released a short video featuring Ranbir engulfed by flames to announce the news.

The first film of a trilogy has been in the making for a long time. The film was initially slated to release on December 4, 2020. However, the release was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy.

The film is jointly produced by Fox Star Studios and Dharma Productions. The film will release in five languages. An official release date is yet to be announced.

