Double XL to release in summer 2022

By Express News Service

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi have completed filming for Double XL. The film, a slice-of-life comedy about body positivity, will release in the summer of 2022.

The makers made the announcement with a concept teaser. Shot in London, it has Huma and Sonakshi discussing the film’s themes in voiceover. In the end, they appear as their characters, Rajshree Trivedi and Saira Khanna.

Directed by Satramm Ramani, Double XL questions bodyweight stereotypes in a humorous way, the makers said. The film explores the journeys of two plus-size women, one from Meerut and the other from New Delhi, as they navigate society’s beauty standards.