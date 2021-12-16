Anurag Kashyap announces next film with Nikhil Dwivedi and Kriti Sanon

By Express News Service

Anurag Kashyap has announced his next film with Nikhil Dwivedi and Kriti Sanon. The director posted a black-and-white picture of himself at his writing desk. “Yet another script .. another film .. @nikhildwivedi25 @kritisanon starting soon ..,” he wrote on Instagram.

No official details are out about the project. However, previous reports claim the trio are working on a remake of Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill. Re-sharing Anurag’s post, Nikhil wrote, “Marketing teams be damned!! None of us had any inkling that this announcement will be made the old-fashioned way at 4 am this morning with none of the stakeholders having any whiff of it.”

Anurag’s last directorial was Choked on Netflix. He has wrapped up Dobaaraa, a science-fiction film starring Taapsee Pannu.

