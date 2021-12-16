STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Grateful to be part of a wonderful team: Alia Bhatt on 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' going to Berlinale 2022

The magnum opus features Alia Bhatt in the title role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Published: 16th December 2021 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Gangubhai Kathiawadi

Gangubhai Kathiawadi features Alia Bhatt in the title role of Gangubai. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday celebrated the official selection of her much-awaited film "Gangubai Kathiawadi" at the 72nd edition of the Berlin International Film Festival next year, saying she is "grateful" to part of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

The crime drama feature, adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, "Mafia Queens of Mumbai", will have its world premiere in the Berlinale Special Gala section.

"So grateful to be part of a wonderful team that now celebrates its official selection to the #BerlinFilmFestival2022. See you on 18th February, 2022," Bhatt wrote on Twitter.

The magnum opus features Bhatt in the title role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

After the 2019 musical drama "Gully Boy", the upcoming film marks Bhatt's second outing at the film gala.

"Gangubai Kathiawadi" also stars Seema Pahwa and has cameo appearances by Ajay Devgn and Huma Qureshi.

Produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada of Pen India Limited, the film is set to be released theatrically on February 18 next year.

One of the world's largest public film festivals and an indispensable forum for the global film community, Berlin International Film Festival will be held from February 10 to February 20, 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alia Bhatt Gangubai Kathiawadi Mafia Queens of Mumbai Berlinale Berlin International Film Festival Berlinale Special Gala
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study
Representational Image (Photo | AFP)
Elders can take J&J vaccine booster two months after first vaccine shot: Regulator

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp