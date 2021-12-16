Junglee Pictures join hands with director Sudhanshu Saria for thriller 'Ulajh'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Leading production company Junglee Pictures, known for backing Talvar and Raazi, on Thursday said they have roped in National award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria for their next film Ulajh.



Saria said, "In a time of perfection and superheroes, it's wonderful to have a script that dares to look at themes of failure and redemption in a relevant and gripping way. Parveez has written an edge-of-the-seat thriller with a phenomenal female protagonist, and I can't wait to bring it to life for audiences worldwide."



To be fronted by an list actress, the film is a high-octane female-led spy thriller and is expected to be an edge-of-the-seat, visual delight with twists and turns.



Saria has previously directed the critically acclaimed film Loev which is streaming on Netflix and is currently working on two series, one for each leading streaming platform, including the third season of Delhi Crime.



'Ulajh', penned by veteran writer Parveez Shaikh of 'Queen' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' fame, is a script that has created quite some excitement and anticipation within the industry.



The film will be one of the few female-led espionage thrillers to be shot extensively in scenic international locations and is set to go on floors in 2022.



The film follows a female protagonist from a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf on her first international posting.



A spokesperson from Junglee Pictures added: "'Ulajh' is a high concept script with a strong female protagonist, that promises to keep you gripped till the end. Action, drama and Sudhanshu's flair for showcasing unique concepts is the perfect mix for this thinking thriller and we are extremely excited to bring this stylised drama to the audiences".