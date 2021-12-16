STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'Liger' to hit theatres in August 2022

In 'Liger', Deverakonda stars as a boxer and though the makers haven't shared details about Tyson's role, the two will reportedly have a face-off in the ring.

Published: 16th December 2021 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Liger poster.

Liger poster.

By PTI

MUMBAI: South star Vijay Deverakonda's pan-India movie "Liger" will release theatrically on August 25, 2022, filmmaker Karan Johar announced on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

The upcoming sports drama is directed by Puri Jagannath of "Pokkiri" fame.

He is also producing the movie along with Johar's Dharma Productions.

Johar took to Twitter to share the release date of the film, which will also feature actor Ananya Pandey and boxing legend Mike Tyson.

"The Action, the Thrill, & The Madness - it's going to be a total knockout! #Liger arrives in theatres worldwide on 25th August, 2022," the filmmaker wrote.

Johar also said the team will present the "first glimpse" of the movie on December 31.

In the film, Deverakonda stars as a boxer and though the makers haven't shared details about Tyson's role, the two will reportedly have a face-off in the ring.

"Liger" will be released theatrically in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Liger Puri Jagannath karan johar Dharma Productions Vijay Deverakonda Ananya Panday
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study
Representational Image (Photo | AFP)
Elders can take J&J vaccine booster two months after first vaccine shot: Regulator

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp