WATCH | Dileep’s Keshu Ee Veedinte Nathan to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, drops trailer

Dileep’s new film, 'Keshu Ee Veedinte Nathan', with director Nadirsha will be hitting Disney+ Hotstar on December 31 for a direct-to-digital release. The platform released a trailer along with the confirmation of the premiere date.

Urvashi plays the female lead as the titular character’s wife. Dileep essays a middle-aged character in the film that’s being touted as a family entertainer. Sajeev Pazhoor (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum) penned the script.

Harishree Ashokan, Kalabhavan Shajon, Harish Kanaran, Riyas Marimayam, Jafar Idukki, Kottayam Nazir, Mohan Jose, Ganapathy and Sadiq are among the cast members. Produced by Dileep and Dr Zachariah Thomas, the film has Anil Nair as cinematographer and Nadirsha as the lyricist, with lyrics by BK Harinarayanan, Jyothish and Nadirsha.

