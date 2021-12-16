WATCH | Makers release Ranbir-Alia-starrer ‘Brahmastra’ motion poster

By Express News Service

The motion poster of Brahmastra is finally out. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the much-hyped film, which is the first of a planned trilogy, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva—a modern man who comes to possess ancient powers and manipulate fire.

Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Brahmastra’

The poster offers an explosion of shock waves and particle effects, eventually weaving its way to the film’s hero. This is accompanied by a voiceover between Shiva and Isha (Alia Bhatt). “There is something going on beyond our understanding,” he tells her. “There are some ancient powers, ancient weapons.” The poster ends with Shiva standing with a trident of fire.

The first of the ‘Astraverse’, Brahmastra will be followed by two more films. The first installment—Brahmastra Part One: Shiva—will hit theatres on September 9, 2022. It will release in five languages and in 3D.

Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. As per reports, the story revolves around a secret society meant to protect divine weapons. The film is shot on a massive budget and co-produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios.

