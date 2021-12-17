STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

MX Player to release web series covering Vijay Mallya's triumphs and travails

Streaming platform MX Player, has announced that it has acquired exclusive rights for the adaptation of the book "The Vijay Mallya Story" in association with Almighty Motion Picture.

Published: 17th December 2021 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Mallya

Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The filming of a web series that will trace the journey of the businessman Vijay Mallya, based on a book written by noted journalist K Giri Prakash, is expected to commence soon.

Streaming platform MX Player, has announced that it has acquired exclusive rights for the adaptation of the book "The Vijay Mallya Story" in association with Almighty Motion Picture.

The book has been published by Penguin Random House.

MX Original Series, a digital-first free OTT platform, has televised web series such as 'Aashram', 'Queen', 'Matsya Kaand' and 'High'.

According to a statement, the web series is touted to cover a large spectrum of Mallya's triumphs and travails.

Mallya once owned Kingfisher Airlines, liquor companies such as United Spirits and United Breweries and a Formula One racing team.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Mallya Vijay Mallya web series MX Player Almighty Motion Picture Vijay Mallya series Mallya web series
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp