Naseeruddin Shah, Soha Ali Khan to headline Kaun Banegi Shikharwati

By Express News Service

Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Soha Ali Khan, and others will lead a comedy-drama series titled Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.

Directed by Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee, the series centers on a dysfunctional royal family. It is being produced by ZEE5 and Applause Entertainment as part of a multi-show deal. Kaun Banegi Shikharwati also features Kritika Kamra, Anya Singh, Raghubir Yadav, Cyrus Sahukar, Varun Thakur and Anurag Sinha.

In the show, Naseeruddin Shah plays a king named Raja Mrityunjay. Lara, Soha, Kriti and Anya portray his daughters.

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati will premiere on ZEE5 in January 2022. The series is co-produced by Emmay Entertainment.