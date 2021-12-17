Nushrratt Bharuccha to lead Chhorii sequel

By Express News Service

Horror film 'Chhorii' is being expanded into a franchise. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the first film stars Nushrratt Bharuccha as a pregnant woman trapped in a rural setting teeming with secrets. Following the film’s release, the makers have announced a sequel to showcase the next chapter in the tale.

The sequel, tentatively titled Chhorii 2, will pick up from the end of the first film. It will bring back some key characters, including Sakshi played by Nushratt, besides introducing new scares.

Vishal Furia (who had also directed the 2016 Marathi original Lapachhapi on which Chhorri was based) is returning to direct.

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis and Shikhaa Sharma will continue as producers. Announcing the sequel, Vishal says, “I am thrilled to take the Chhorii story to the next level with its sequel. I have always envisioned Chhorii to be a multiple film franchise and started developing the story of the sequel while we were filming the first edition.”

Nushrratt shares, “I am over the moon with the amazing reactions and success that Chhorii has met with! Chhorii was a significant departure from the work I had previously been a part of and to see the risk being rewarded is such a great feeling.

Chhorii is a passion project for all of us and I cannot wait to engage with Vishal and the team as we take the story forward with Chhorii 2.”