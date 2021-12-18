Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi comedy completed

By Express News Service

The shooting of Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi’s upcoming romantic comedy-drama, which also stars Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy has come to a close. Vidya and Pratik were part of the last schedule that took place in Ooty. Pictures from this shoot were shared on social media.

Backed by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment, Ileana and Sendhil wrapped up their portions in the previous Mumbai schedule.

Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the yet-to-be-titled film is billed as a progressive, uninhibited take on modern relationships.

The project will mark Applause’s second collaboration with Ellipsis (after the Tahira Kashyap Khurrana-directed Sharmajee Ki Beti).