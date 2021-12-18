STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi comedy completed

Backed by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment, Ileana and Sendhil wrapped up their portions in the previous Mumbai schedule. 

Published: 18th December 2021 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Pratik Gandhi and Vidya Balan behind the scenes of the shooting of their upcoming romantic comedy.

By Express News Service

The shooting of Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi’s upcoming romantic comedy-drama, which also stars Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy has come to a close. Vidya and Pratik were part of the last schedule that took place in Ooty. Pictures from this shoot were shared on social media. 

Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the yet-to-be-titled film is billed as a progressive, uninhibited take on modern relationships.

The project will mark Applause’s second collaboration with Ellipsis (after the Tahira Kashyap Khurrana-directed Sharmajee Ki Beti).

Comments

