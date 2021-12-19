STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parineeti Chopra: Don't want to do a project for the wrong reasons

The 33-year-old actress said that she always wants to believe in a film, character and go with her gut.

Published: 19th December 2021

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra says she doesn't want to do a project for the wrong reasons and that she would want to be a part of work she believes in.

In 2021, Parineeti had three back-to-back releases such as 'The Girl On The Train', 'Saina' and 'Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar'.

Talking about the kind of work she is looking forward to doing now, the actress in a chat with IANS said: "Just want to do the kind of work I believe in. I don't want to do a project for the wrong reasons."

She added: "There are films that you do only for the hero that is attached, sometimes you do it for the song that you get or sometimes you do it because your days are free. There are so many wrong reasons… and I never want to do a film for the wrong reason."

The 33-year-old actress says she always wants to "believe in a film, character and go with my gut."

She added: "People have shown faith in me… Whether I am high or low… filmmakers have shown faith in me and they are the ones who have not given up on me and they are the ones who always gave me confidence. I have to make choices that live up to such expectations. And I never want to do a film for any other substandard reasons."

Looking forward, Parineeti has several films lined up such as 'Animal' and 'Uunchai'.
 

