Anupam Kher shares his first look from 'The Kashmir Files'

By ANI

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is all set to come up with his new film 'The Kashmir Files'.

Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files' is based on video interviews of the first generation victims of the Kashmir genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It's a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits.

On Monday, Kher took to Instagram and shared his look from the upcoming film. He will be seen essaying the role of Pushkar Nath Pandit, a retired professor of Philosophy, who hails from Srinagar with his son, daughter-in-law and two grandsons. On the fateful night of 19th January 1990, he has to flee Kashmir and what happens next, forms the crux of the story.

Talking about the film, Kher said, "I have dedicated my performance in #TheKashmirFiles to the memory of my father #PushkarNath ji. I have also named my character in the film #Pushkar. It is more than a film for me. It is the #TRUTH of millions of #KashmiriPandits kept hidden from the world for more than 30years. Finally, it will be revealed on 26th Jan, 2022. Sharing my first look with you all! Please help us in spreading the truth. Thanks."

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files' is scheduled to release in theatres on January 26, 2022.