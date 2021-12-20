STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Anupam Kher shares his first look from 'The Kashmir Files'

'The Kashmir Files' is a heart-wrenching narrative of pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of the Kashmir genocide.

Published: 20th December 2021 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher (File photo | EPS)

By ANI

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is all set to come up with his new film 'The Kashmir Files'.

Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files' is based on video interviews of the first generation victims of the Kashmir genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It's a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits.

On Monday, Kher took to Instagram and shared his look from the upcoming film. He will be seen essaying the role of Pushkar Nath Pandit, a retired professor of Philosophy, who hails from Srinagar with his son, daughter-in-law and two grandsons. On the fateful night of 19th January 1990, he has to flee Kashmir and what happens next, forms the crux of the story.

Talking about the film, Kher said, "I have dedicated my performance in #TheKashmirFiles to the memory of my father #PushkarNath ji. I have also named my character in the film #Pushkar. It is more than a film for me. It is the #TRUTH of millions of #KashmiriPandits kept hidden from the world for more than 30years. Finally, it will be revealed on 26th Jan, 2022. Sharing my first look with you all! Please help us in spreading the truth. Thanks."

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files' is scheduled to release in theatres on January 26, 2022. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Anupam Kher The Kashmir Files Kashmir genocide Kashmiri Pandit Community
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp