Karan Johar welcomes Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna to team 'Yodha'

Karan Johar announced the cast of his upcoming film titled Yodha on his social media handles with a poster.

Published: 20th December 2021 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The producer of the film wrote a welcome note for the actresses along with his announcement. Disha Patani, who was last seen in Radhe opposite Salman Khan and Raashii Khanna will play important roles in the film.

This will be Raashii Khanna’s second film in Hindi after she made her debut in acting with the 2013 film Madras Cafe. Since then, she has been a part of many big Telugu and Tamil films. Yodha will mark her return to the Hindi film industry after 8 years.

In his welcome message, Karan wrote, “The phenomenal and exceptionally talented female leads of #Yodha are here! Welcoming the fierce, gorgeous, and ever charming Disha Patani to the family. Along with Raashii Khanna, who brings her spark and innocence to the role like no other! Yodha hits theatres near you on 11th November, 2022.”

