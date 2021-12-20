STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Salman Khan confirms 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2'

Published: 20th December 2021 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Brace yourselves as Bollywood actor Salman Khan will be returning with the sequel to the hit 2015 film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'.

Salman announced the sequel at the 'RRR' pre-release event in Mumbai. Jr NTR, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar were also present there. Salman attended the event to extend his support for Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus.

The sequel is to be written by SS Rajamouli's father, K V Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote the first installment.

'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' was directed by Kabir Khan. Apart from Salman, it also starred Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.

