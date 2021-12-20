STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Subhash Ghai to come up with new film '36 Farmhouse'

Touted as a family entertainer, '36 Farmhouse' will release on the popular digital platform ZEE5.

Published: 20th December 2021 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai (Photo | Express)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai is all set to come up with a new film titled '36 Farmhouse' under his production banner Mukta Arts Limited.

On producing the movie, Ghai said, "It's great if one can reach out to viewers across the world, who have exposure to great content. 36 Farmhouse is sure to echo with the sentiments of the Indian diaspora worldwide because it has family issues today at its core and it also explores the dichotomy of the rich and the poor through an interesting lens."

'36 Farmhouse' is touted as a family entertainer. Also, the movie will release on the popular digital platform ZEE5.

