By Express News Service

Wedding over, actor Vicky Kaushal is back to work. On Saturday, Vicky shared a selfie en route to a shoot. He is slated to star in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, a biopic of Indian war hero Sam Manekshaw.

The film recently added Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra to its cast. However, the project is yet to officially go on floors.

Another film Vicky is attached to is Govinda Naam Mera, a comedy co-starring Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar and produced by Dharma Productions.