Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Kapur to star in rom-com 'Jab Khuli Kitaab'

Aparshakti Khurana, Samir Soni, and Nauheed Cyrus are also a part of 'Jab Khuli Kitaab'. 

Published: 21st December 2021 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI): Love knows no age! Veteran stars Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Kapur are all set to play lovers in a new romantic comedy film titled 'Jab Khuli Kitaab'.

The movie will be presented by Applause Entertainment in association with Shoe Strap Films. Also, Saurabh Shukla has come on board to helm 'Jab Khuli Kitaab', which is based on his play of the same name.

Talking about the film, Shukla said, "Jab Khuli Kitaab' is very close to my heart and I'm thrilled to have stalwarts like Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia as my leads. We all say that one should be transparent and clean in any relationship but how many of us are open to face the truth in our own relationships?"

"The film is a rom-com with a couple in their 70s. You see them doing what any teenager will do in their relationships. The film is a joyride where you laugh, fall in love and cry with this unique couple. I'm thankful to Sameer Nair for supporting me and making this happen," he added.

Set in the majestic alpine regions of Uttarakhand, the film has recently wrapped its start-to-finish schedule in Ranikhet. Aparshakti Khurana, Samir Soni, and Nauheed Cyrus are also a part of 'Jab Khuli Kitaab'. 

