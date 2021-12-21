Rakul Preet Singh wraps up shoot of 'Chhatriwali'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, said she finished shooting for her upcoming film "Chhatriwali".

Billed as a social comedy, the movie is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, best known for Marathi features like 'Bucket List' and 'Ajinkya'.

Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old actor said working on the film was a "smooth" ride.

"Anddddd last night was a bag of mixed emotions. Happppy and content for creating something I enjoyed and believed in. What a smooth journey #chhatriwali has been" she wrote.

Singh also thanked her director, producer and co-stars for their support throughout the filming process.

"Couldn't have asked for a better team for my first title role film @tejasdeokar you made the process so seamless @sidvasanity you are amazing @eshaanphadnis @soniyeah22 thankyou for really pampering us so well! A big shoutout for the entire unit for tirelessly working and not complaining! @rsvpmovies @ronnie.screwvala Also a bigggg thankyou to all my costars for being a joy to work with," she said.

'Chhatriwali' is backed by producer Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP.

Singh will next be seen in Ajay Devgn-directed 'Runway 34', campus comedy-drama 'Doctor G' with Ayushmann Khurrana and filmmaker Indra Kumar's next comedy movie.