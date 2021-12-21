STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Rakul Preet Singh wraps up shoot of 'Chhatriwali'

Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in Ajay Devgn-directed 'Runway 34', campus comedy-drama 'Doctor G' with Ayushmann Khurrana and filmmaker Indra Kumar's next comedy movie.

Published: 21st December 2021 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Rakul Preet Singh

Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, said she finished shooting for her upcoming film "Chhatriwali".

Billed as a social comedy, the movie is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, best known for Marathi features like 'Bucket List' and 'Ajinkya'.

Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old actor said working on the film was a "smooth" ride.

"Anddddd last night was a bag of mixed emotions. Happppy and content for creating something I enjoyed and believed in. What a smooth journey #chhatriwali has been" she wrote.

Singh also thanked her director, producer and co-stars for their support throughout the filming process.

"Couldn't have asked for a better team for my first title role film @tejasdeokar you made the process so seamless @sidvasanity you are amazing @eshaanphadnis @soniyeah22 thankyou for really pampering us so well! A big shoutout for the entire unit for tirelessly working and not complaining! @rsvpmovies @ronnie.screwvala Also a bigggg thankyou to all my costars for being a joy to work with," she said.

'Chhatriwali' is backed by producer Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP.

Singh will next be seen in Ajay Devgn-directed 'Runway 34', campus comedy-drama 'Doctor G' with Ayushmann Khurrana and filmmaker Indra Kumar's next comedy movie.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rakul Preet Singh Chhatriwali Doctor G
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp