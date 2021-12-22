First look of Regina Cassandra from Rocket Boys out

By Express News Service

Regina Cassandra

It has been announced that Regina Cassandra portrays the role of Mrinalini Sarabhai in SonyLIV’s Rocket Boys. The upcoming series tells the story of Indian physicists Homi J Bhabha and Vikram A Sarabhai, played by Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh, respectively. Mrinalini Sarabhai was an esteemed Indian classical dancer and the wife of Vikram A Sarabhai.

The makers released the first-look of Regina as Mrinalini Sarabhai. The show marks her debut in the Hindi OTT space. “As an actor, to get a chance to play such an iconic character on screen for my first ever Hindi OTT release is like a dream come true,” Regina shares. “But there is also a great responsibility when you’re portraying somebody who is an iconic figure like her. Dancers have a certain body language, and it was a challenge to get it right.”

She adds, “Mrinalini ji was a very dignified lady who was not prone to any dramatics, no matter what storm she was facing in her private life. So, it was important to portray her in that form. There was a lot of research and homework that went behind it.” Rocket Boys is created by Nikkhil Advani and directed by Abhay Pannu.