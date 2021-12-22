No evidence of extortion found in Aryan Khan’s drugs on cruise case: Mumbai Police

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police said on Wednesday that it has not found any evidence of extortion in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case in which Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested, reported ANI.

"Investigation of alleged extortion matter in connection with drugs on cruise case halted until next order. Mumbai Police had constituted SET (Special Enquiry Team) to investigate and had questioned around 20 people. No case registered so far as no evidence found yet," Mumbai Police said, according to the report.

According to reports, SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani paid the amount but it was returned to her after Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3.

The Police have reportedly checked CCTV evidence which primarily suggested that SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani met KP Gosavi, Sam D'Souza to pay that amount.

A senior Mumbai police officer said the team is waiting for some documents and no inquiry report has been submitted yet.