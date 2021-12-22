STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Taboo breaking films important, but can't become formula: Ayushmann Khurrana

The 37-year-old actor is aware that many feel films on taboo subjects have become his go-to genre and that he does not mind the perception but is careful to not fall into a pattern.

Published: 22nd December 2021 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Vaani Kapoor in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' with Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' with Vaani Kapoor (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says his attempt with his film choices is to break societal taboos but he constantly tries to reinvent himself as he does not want the genre to become formulaic for him.

In films like the "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan" series, "Bala" or his latest "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui", the actor has touched upon themes ranging from homophobia, transphobia, premature balding and erectile dysfunction, with the constant thread of one's identity at its centre.

In an interview with PTI, Khurrana said taboo subjects intrigue him as they are a great "fodder for conversations".

"It is important that these subjects are placed in a middle-class, conservative backdrop because otherwise there will be no conflict. If you place any of it in an upper-class, woke household, there will be no conflict. It has to be a regressive, conservative family so that there is some change," Khurrana said.

"That conflict invokes humour and eventually gives out a social message in a palatable way. Even if I do a generic film, it has to be a conversation starter, a value addition. Otherwise, what is the fun of doing cinema?"

The 37-year-old actor is aware that many feel films on taboo subjects have become his go-to genre and that he does not mind the perception but is careful to not fall into a pattern.

"As an actor, my challenge is to regularly break the genre, and that will happen with films like 'Anek' and 'Action Hero' coming up. As someone who feels cinema should be used responsibly, how do we do something different with a taboo subject? It cannot be a formula," he said.

"In certain films, I am the active part of the subject--like the 'Shubh Mangal' series-- while in others, like 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' or 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', I am the reactive part. I have to choose the side, I can't always be the same. But it is important to have taboo-breaking subjects on screen. If that is my genre, so be it," he added.

But Khurrana said the task of hunting for braver scripts is a "tedious exercise". Out of an average of 100 scripts, the actor finds only one interesting material worthy to be translated on the big screen.

Much of Khurrana's attempt then is to consistently choose scripts that have the potential to speak to a larger audience.

With many exposed to content from across the world thanks to the streaming platforms, he said it is impossible to be mediocre today.

"The audience today expects nothing but the best. In the past two years, they have watched content from across the world and a lot of good stuff. In the last two years, they have progressed ten years," he said.

"A certain section has regressed ten years too. There is a dichotomy out there. People will be unforgiving now because they are exposed to international cinema. Vanilla may not work anymore," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayushmann Khurrana taboo subjects Vaani Kapoor Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp