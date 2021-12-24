STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sonu Sood to star in action-thriller Fateh

Actor Sonu Sood will star in the upcoming action-thriller, Fateh, which is set to be directed by Abhinandan Gupta.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Actor Sonu Sood will star in the upcoming action-thriller, Fateh, which is set to be directed by Abhinandan Gupta. The announcement was made by producers Zee Studios, who tweeted a first look of the film featuring Sonu. Billed as a film inspired by real-life incidents, the film will see Sonu do some high-octane action sequences. In a statement, the actor said that he knew he wanted to be a part of the project as soon as he read the script.

“The story piqued my interest. It is one of the most crucial subjects that need our attention. As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. I am extremely excited to bring this thought-provoking story to the audience.” Produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions, the film is expected to go on the floors in early 2022.

