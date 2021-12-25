Anil Kapoor joins  Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone project, Fighter

By Express News Service

Anil Kapoor is the latest actor to join the cast of Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Billed as the first aerial action franchise, Fighter is called “an ode to the Indian air force.” On the occasion of Anil Kapoor’s birthday, Hrithik took to social media to announce the former’s presence in the film and shared a photo of them with Siddharth.

Hrithik wrote, “Happiest Birthday to the man who grows younger each year in spirit and health, Anil Kapoor! Best wishes to you Sir. From witnessing your legendary presence on sets as a mere assistant, to finally having the opportunity of sharing the screen with you. Super excited for Fighter.”

Fighter marks the third Hrithik Roshan-starrer helmed by Siddharth after Bang Bang (2014) and War (2019). Backed by Viacom18 Studios, Fighter is expected to hit the screens on Republic Day, 2023.