STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi team up for Sriram Raghavan's thriller 'Merry Christmas'

Tips Industries, which will back the film in collaboration with Matchbox Pictures, shared the news on social media.

Published: 25th December 2021 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Sethupati, second left, Sriram Raghavan, centre and Katrina Kaif in the picture released by TIPS industries

Vijay Sethupati, second left, Sriram Raghavan, centre and Katrina Kaif in the picture released by TIPS industries. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif and south star Vijay Sethupathi are set to feature together for the first time in filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's next film, titled "Merry Christmas".

Tips Industries, which will back the film in collaboration with Matchbox Pictures, shared the news on social media.

"Winter Chills + Festive Thrill = #MerryChristmas 2022 winter promises a thrilling experience with #SriramRaghavan's next. #KatrinaKaif and @VijaySethuOffl will come together in this film produced by @RameshTaurani and #SanjayRoutray," the banner tweeted.

Alongside the tweet, the production house posted a group photo of the two actors, Raghavan, producer Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray.

Kaif, who tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal earlier this month, also shared the news and expressed her excitement to be working with Raghavan, best known for hits such as "Ek Haisna Thi", "Badlapur", "Andhadhun".

"New Beginnings. Back on set with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I've always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, he is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honour to be directed by him," the 38-year-old actor wrote on Instagram.

Kaif said she is equally thrilled to be teaming up for the first time with Sethupathi, the star of critical hits like "Sundarapandian", "Pizza", "Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom", "Vikram Vedha" and "Super Deluxe".

"Super excited to be teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani," she added.

The film went on floors this week with the first schedule being extensively shot in Mumbai.

"Merry Christmas" will be released in theatres on December 23, 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Sethupati Katrina Kaif Sriram Raghavan Vijay Sethupati Katrina Kaif film TIPS Industries
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp