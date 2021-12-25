Lionsgate Play announces spy thriller series

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lionsgate Play has announced their fourth original series which is set to be directed by action designer Rohan Khambati.

Published: 25th December 2021 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 12:51 PM

By Express News Service

Lionsgate Play has announced their fourth original series which is set to be directed by action designer Rohan Khambati. The series will be produced by Endemol Shine India and Hypaethral Media. The espionage thriller series will explore the action-adventure genre with a unique storyline.

This is the fourth original series of Lionsgate Play in India. The debuted with the urban dramedy Hiccups & Hookups starring Lara Dutta and Prateik Babbar. Speaking about the series, Rohit Jain Managing Director for Lionsgate South Asia and Networks and Emerging Markets Asia said: 

“We are glad to have Rohan on board with us. With his experience, we are certain that the show will be well mounted with cutting edge action set pieces that will be at par with any international action show in scale and execution yet retain a strong emotional connection between the characters that the Indian audiences have always related to.”

Abhishek Rege, CEO Endemol Shine India, said: “We are happy to partner with Hypaethral Media to bring alive this thrilling narrative for Lionsgate Play. Helmed by the action prodigy Rohan Khambati, this show is a high concept action espionage series with a gripping storyline.

“With local audiences becoming privy to the best of action available globally, our ambition is to create a globally relevant, cutting-edge product with Indian roots.”

