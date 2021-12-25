STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to join Varun Dhawan in Raj and DK's Citadel spin-off: Reports

The mothership series (also titled Citadel) stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Published: 25th December 2021 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Samantha

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu will reportedly join Varun Dhawan in Raj and DK's Citadel spin-off. The upcoming series, on Amazon Prime, is a localisation of the international spy drama being helmed by the Russo brothers.

The mothership series (also titled Citadel) stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. It will originate from the US and release in April next year. Simultaneously, localised editions are being developed in India, Mexico, Italy and Spain.

According to reports, the Indian edition of Citadel will go on floors next year. The spy series centers on super agents around the world. The local version is independently set but will connect with and cross-reference the mothership series. The show is expected to drop on Amazon Prime Video in 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Citadel Citadel spinoff Raj and DK Samantha Ruth Prabhu Varun Dhawan
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp