Tiger Shroff-starrer Ganapath to hit screens on December 2022

Tiger posted a first-look teaser of his character from the film to announce the release date and further, the actor shared the news of the completion of UK schedule on Instagram Stories.

Published: 25th December 2021 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Ganapath'

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Ganapath' (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Actor Tiger Shroff has wrapped up the UK schedule of his upcoming action-thriller film Ganapath. Further, the actor has announced that the film will release next year for Christmas on December 23, 2022. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath is a futuristic action thriller. The film stars Kriti Sanon as the female lead.

Tiger posted a first-look teaser of his character from the film to announce the release date. Further, the actor shared the news of the completion of UK schedule on Instagram Stories. "And that's a wrap. I think the two of us could probably eat that (cake) whole thing after that mammoth schedule #ganapath schedule wrap @kritisanon (sic)," he wrote.

Backed by Pooja Entertainment, the film is produced by Bahl, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani.

Tiger's last release was Baaghi 3 in 2020. Besides Ganapath, he'll be seen in Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4. Tiger and Kriti had debuted together in Heropanti (2014). Kriti had two releases in 2021, the much-loved Mimi and Hum Do Hamare Do. Her upcoming films are Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, Adipurush and Shehzada.
 

