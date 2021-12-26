STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Huma Qureshi shares 'Maharani' season two glimpse

The first season of the show featured Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti, a village woman who is handpicked to become the chief minister of Bihar.

Huma Qureshi in 'Maharani'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Huma Qureshi has started filming for the second season of the SonyLIV series "Maharani".

The first season of the show featured the "Gangs of Wasseypur" actor as Rani Bharti, a village woman who is handpicked to become the chief minister of Bihar.

Qureshi, 35, took to Instagram and uploaded a selfie dressed as Rani.

"'Maharani' in Bhopal mood. Who is excited about season two?" the 35-year-old actor wrote on her Instagram Story Saturday night.

Qureshi started filming the Subhash Kapoor-created series last week.

The actor has previously worked with the filmmaker in the 2017 legal drama "Jolly LLB 2".

The first season of "Maharani" was directed by Karan Sharma.

It also starred Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti, Vineet Kumar, and Inaamulhaq.

Qureshi was last seen on the big screen in this year's "BellBottom".

She also has projects like "Double XL" and Vasan Bala's Netflix film "Monica, O My Darling" on her slate.
 

