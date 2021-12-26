STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan bitten by non-venomous snake at his farmhouse in Maharashtra

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel in adjoining Raigad district.

Published: 26th December 2021 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan on Sunday was discharged from a hospital after he was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel in adjoining Raigad district, sources said.

According to sources, the snake bit Khan's hand on Saturday night, following which he was taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai.

The actor was discharged on Sunday morning.

"Salman was bitten last night and taken to a hospital. He was discharged after six hours. He is back home and well," sources close to the actor said.

Khan is back to his Panvel farmhouse, where he will be ringing in his 56th birthday on Monday.

He was recently seen on the big screen in "Antim: The Final Truth", which released last month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salman Khan
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp