Vicky Kaushal remembers Shaheed Sardar Udham Singh on his 122nd birth anniversary

Vicky recently played the titular character in the film 'Sardar Udham', a biopic of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab.

Published: 26th December 2021 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Sardar Udham'.

A still from 'Sardar Udham'. (Photo | YouTube screenshot)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal paid tribute to Shaheed Sardar Udham Singh on his 122nd birth anniversary.

Vicky recently played the titular character in the film 'Sardar Udham', a biopic of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, the actor posted a monochrome picture of the late freedom fighter, a picture of himself from the film and the last one of the film's director Shoojit Sircar, holding a poster that read, "LONG LIVE UDHAM'.

Further, he penned the caption, "Remembering Shaheed Sardar Udham Singh on his 122nd birth anniversary today. (26th Dec 1899 - 31st July 1940)"

Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, 'Sardar Udham' also starred Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Averton and Amol Parashar. 

