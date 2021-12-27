Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Nana Patekar to return for Welcome 3

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 27th December 2021 08:34 AM

By Express News Service

Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Nana Patekar will reportedly reunite for Welcome 3. The film, produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, is presently in the scripting stages, an online portal reported. It will go on floors in the second half of 2022.

Welcome (2007) was an ensemble comedy entertainer directed by Anees Bazmee. The film draped Bollywood silliness over its glossy Dubai backdrop to a largely entertaining effect. A sequel, Welcome Back, retaining the trio of Anil, Paresh, and Nana, was released in 2015.

The third installment in the Welcome franchise will be mounted on a big scale and feature a larger cast, the report stated. It will be in the action-comedy genre. No official announcement, however, has been made about the film.

Anil Kapoor recently joined the cast of Fighter, led by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The veteran actor turned 65 on Friday.

