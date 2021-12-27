STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Priests upset over Sunny Leone’s Madhuban Mein video, demand ban

Priests in the holy city of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh have objected to Sunny Leone’s latest dance video.

Published: 27th December 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the 'Madhuban' music video starring Sunny Leone.

A still from the 'Madhuban' music video starring Sunny Leone.

By Express News Service

On Wednesday, Saregama Music uploaded Madhuban, a party number by Kanika Kapoor and Arindam Chakraborty and featuring Sunny.

The video is a retooling of the classic ‘Madhuban Mein Radhika Naache’ song. It was originally sung by Mohammed Rafi in Kohinoor (1960). According to PTI, Mathura priests have objected to the video and demanded a ban.

They have accused Sunny of hurting religious sentiments by performing an ‘obscene’ dance on the Madhuban Mein song. The song alludes to the love between Lord Krishna and Radha.

“We will go to court if the government does not act against the actress and ban her video album,” PTI quoted Sant Naval Giri Maharaj of Vrindaban as saying. He has further demanded a public apology from Sunny. Calls for a boycott have also surfaced online.
 

