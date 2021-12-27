STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ranveer Singh's '83' mints Rs 47 crore in three days 

The Kabir Khan directorial chronicles the Indian cricket team's fascinating 1983 World Cup victory.

Published: 27th December 2021

Ranveer Singh in Bollywood film '83'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh-headlined cricket drama "83" has clocked Rs 47 crore at the box office, the makers said Monday.

The Kabir Khan directorial, which chronicles the Indian cricket team's fascinating 1983 World Cup victory, released on December 24 in more than 3,000 screens in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, "83" opened to glorious reviews, with the collections on day one standing at Rs 12.64 crore.

At the end of the weekend, aided by the Christmas holiday, the film netted Rs 47 crore, the official page of Reliance Entertainment tweeted.

While the trade was expecting the film to script box office history, many have observed that the collections of the movie are not up to the mark.

"83" also stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree.

