Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas

Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif are headlining Sriram Raghavan’s next. Titled Merry Christmas, the film went on floors this week.

Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif are headlining Sriram Raghavan’s next. Titled Merry Christmas, the film went on floors this week. The first schedule is being extensively shot in Mumbai. Merry Christmas is produced by Tips Industries in association with Matchbox Pictures Pvt. Ltd. The festive thriller is set to release on December 23, 2022.

Sriram Raghavan’s last directorial was Andhadhun in 2018. Known for his brand of unique thrillers, this is his first collaboration with Katrina and Vijay. Merry Christmas is Vijay Sethupathi’s second Hindi project. He has wrapped up Mumbaikar, directed by Santosh Sivan. The film will mark his Bollywood debut.

Katrina recently got married to actor Vicky Kaushal. The couple wrapped up their Rajasthan wedding and returned to Mumbai earlier this month. “New beginnings,” Katrina wrote on social media. “BACK ON SET with director Sriram Raghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir.

He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it’s an honor to be directed by him... Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani and @sanjayroutraymatbox.”
 

