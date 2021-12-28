STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' postponed again due to rise in COVID-19 cases

The news of the film being delayed for the fourth time comes just three days before its countrywide release in theatres on December 31.

Published: 28th December 2021 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Jersey'

Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Jersey'. (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The producers of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor-starrer "Jersey" on Tuesday said the film has been pushed yet again amid a surge in the coronavirus cases in the country and concerns over the Omicron variant.

The news of the film being delayed for the fourth time comes just three days before its countrywide release in theatres on December 31.

"In view of the current circumstances and new covid guidelines, we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film 'Jersey'.

"We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything.

Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!! Team Jersey!!" the producers said in a statement.

Also starring Mrunal Thakur, the film is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name.

The movie was originally scheduled for a release in August 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

The makers then announced another release date during Diwali but it was postponed for a third time to December 31.

"Jersey" is produced by South film producers Allu Aravind, Dil Raju and Kapoor's producer friend Aman Gill.

Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original, "Jersey" chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer (Kapoor), who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority ordered the closure of cinemas halls and gyms with immediate effect and put various restrictions on the functioning of shops and public transport as a yellow alert was sounded under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Whereas in Maharashtra, the state government last week issued new guidelines, ordering cinema halls to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,47,99,691 with 6,358 people testing positive for coronavirus infections in a day.

The country logged 653 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 21 states and UTs so far out of which 186 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

