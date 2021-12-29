STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Arjun Kapoor, sis Anshula, cousin Rhea and Karan Boolani test Covid positive

Arjun, Anshula, Rhea and Karan are presently in isolation in their respective homes and are following all the precautions, Anshula was supposed to celebrate her birthday today.

Published: 29th December 2021 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor (Photo | Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAIBollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who was most recently seen in 'Bhoot Police', tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Also testing positive were his sibling Anshula Kapoor, cousin Rhea Kapoor, who got married not long ago, and Rhea's filmmaker hubby Karan Boolani. Arjun's girlfriend Malaika Arora will also undergo a test for the virus.

Arjun, Anshula, Rhea and Karan are presently in isolation in their respective homes and are following all the precautions under the guidance of doctors. The news came on the day when Anshula was supposed to celebrate her birthday.

This is the second time that Arjun has got Covid. He had earlier tested positive back in September 2020, but recovered without complications.

Arjun had earlier taken to Instagram to put up a heartwarming note wishing his sister on her birthday. He shared a video of themselves dancing to the beats of Badshah's track 'Jugnu'.


He captioned the video: "Remain kind, be the best version of yourself everyday. Stay happy, always smile and remember Mom and I have got your back, no matter what. Happy Birthday @anshulakapoor. May you get all that you want and deserve this year. Love you."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Arjun Kapoor Rhea Kapoor Karan Boolani Anshula Kapoor
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp