Arjun Kapoor, sis Anshula, cousin Rhea and Karan Boolani test Covid positive

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who was most recently seen in 'Bhoot Police', tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.



Also testing positive were his sibling Anshula Kapoor, cousin Rhea Kapoor, who got married not long ago, and Rhea's filmmaker hubby Karan Boolani. Arjun's girlfriend Malaika Arora will also undergo a test for the virus.



Arjun, Anshula, Rhea and Karan are presently in isolation in their respective homes and are following all the precautions under the guidance of doctors. The news came on the day when Anshula was supposed to celebrate her birthday.



This is the second time that Arjun has got Covid. He had earlier tested positive back in September 2020, but recovered without complications.



Arjun had earlier taken to Instagram to put up a heartwarming note wishing his sister on her birthday. He shared a video of themselves dancing to the beats of Badshah's track 'Jugnu'.



He captioned the video: "Remain kind, be the best version of yourself everyday. Stay happy, always smile and remember Mom and I have got your back, no matter what. Happy Birthday @anshulakapoor. May you get all that you want and deserve this year. Love you."