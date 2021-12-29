STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manoj Bajpayee tops list of most popular OTT actors of 2021

In the survey conducted by Ormax Media actor Manoj Bajpayee topped the list of the most popular OTT actors, followed by Pankaj Tripathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Published: 29th December 2021 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'The Family Man'.

A still from Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'The Family Man'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Actor Manoj Bajpayee is the most popular OTT actor in India in 2021, according to an Ormax Media survey.

In the survey, actor Manoj Bajpayee topped the list of the most popular OTT actors, followed by Pankaj Tripathi.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui grabbed third place in the list, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who captivated audiences as 'Raji' in 'The Family Man 2', was fourth.

Radhika Apte, Kay Kay Menon, Saif Ali Khan, Sushmita Sen, Jithendra Kumar, and Tamannah Bhatia bagged spots in the top ten OTT actors.

Ormax Media took to Twitter to publish the results of the survey.
 

