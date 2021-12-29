STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Nikhil Dwivedi to produce movie based on Gautam Chintamani's biography of Rajesh Khanna

While filmmaker Farah Khan is said to direct the film, a lead actor is yet to be announced.

Published: 29th December 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Rajesh Khanna

Rajesh Khanna (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

On the eve of Rajesh Khanna's 79th birth anniversary, a biopic has been announced on the late superstar. Producer Nikhil Dwivedi has acquired the rights of Gautam Chintamani's book, Dark Star: The Loneliness Of Being Rajesh Khanna, which has topped bestseller lists in the past.

Filmmaker Farah Khan is said to direct the film. She will write the script with Gautam Chintamani. A lead actor is yet to be announced for the project.

Born Jatin Khanna, Rajesh Khanna made his debut with Aakhri Khat (1966) under the aegis of Chetan Anand. He saw a meteoric rise in the Hindi film industry, becoming its first superstar and delivering 17 blockbusters in succession at one point. His decades-long career was marked by extreme highs and lows.

He was a Member of Parliament between 1992 and 1996 and passed away after a prolonged illness in 2012. He is survived by his wife Dimple Kapadia and daughters Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna.

Nikhil Dwivedi says, "Yes, I've acquired the rights to Gautam Chintamani's book, Dark Star, and I'm in talks with Farah Khan to make the film. That's all I can say for now. As and when any major development happens, I'll be happy to share because I'm really very excited about bringing Rajesh Khanna's story to the big screen."

Commenting on the project, Farah Khan says, "Yes I have read Gautam’s book and it' fascinating. It's definitely an exciting story. We are in a conversation over this but I cannot comment more."
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nikhil Dwivedi Rajesh Khanna Rajesh Khanna biopic Gautam Chintamani Farah Khan The Loneliness Of Being Rajesh Khanna
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp