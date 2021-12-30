STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

‘A student is not a marksheet’: Sonali Kulkarni

Ritwik Bhowmik was straining his vocal cords in the musical series Bandish Bandits.

Published: 30th December 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

 Ritwik Bhowmik

Ritwik Bhowmik in a scene from 'Bandish Bandits'. (Photo | Amazon Prime Video India Twitter)

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Ritwik Bhowmik was straining his vocal cords in the musical series Bandish Bandits. Now, in The Whistleblower, he’s straining his veins. Streaming on SonyLIV, the 9-part series is a deep delve into the world of admission scams, drug abuse, killings, corruption, and more. Ritwik’s character, a first-year medical student named Sanket, is our entry point into the story. He’s quite the package: officiating at drug dens, cheating on his girlfriend. Sanket’s father, played by Sachin Khedekar, is the head of a renowned medical college. Sanket utilizes this privilege to enable a scam. However, when something unforeseen happens, he starts breaking good.

“I was impressed by the intricate detailing of the show,” Ritwik says. “It’s a thriller which runs on information instead of shocks.” For Sanket, he wasn’t given a specific reference or asked to hang out with medical students. All director Manoj Pillai told him was to be himself and find the character on his own. “I was thrilled to tap into the psyche of Dr. Sanket,” Ritwik shares. “If you think he’s heavily flawed and unlikeable, that’s probably how our creators wanted him to be. The show plays with our perception of him. He’s never completely right or completely wrong.”

A surprise is Sonali Kulkarni as a news editor. The actor had played a journalist in the little-seen cricket film, Silence Please... The Dressing Room. She was also a correspondent in Mohandas. “I took inspiration from news people I’ve met,” Sonali says of building her character, Zainab, in The Whistleblower. “It’s not about their dressing or voice culture. It’s more about the decision-making of these journalists. How they think, how they network… when no one’s watching.”

The show is a fictionalized account of the 2013 Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh. The complicated nexus reaches back to the level of the family.

“Families should realize they are raising a human being and not a marksheet,” Sonali says. “Unless we have that empathy, we cannot talk about professions or paychecks.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp